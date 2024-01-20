AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

Ghana's football squad seem to be in chaos as they were videoed physically and verbally attacking each other after game against Egypt.
Ghanaian football team allegedly attacked each other after poor showings in their matches at the ongoing AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.
The black stars have failed to turn up and put up a spectacular display in their first two games and now are on the brink of not making it out of the group stage.
Ghana lost to Cape Verde 0-1 in their opening match, then in their second match, after taking the lead twice against Egypt through a Mohammed Kudus masterclass brace, they eventually drew with The Pharaohs, thus drastically reducing their chances of qualifying.
After the match, footage appeared online allegedly showing the players physically and verbally attacking each other.
The black stars will play Mozambique in their final group match and need a convincing victory, for any chance of making it to the qualifying rounds.