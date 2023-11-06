Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Lionel Messi has finally found a house in Miami but at the expense of American streamer Adin Ross who also wanted the $10 million mansion.

American streamer and online personality, Adin Ross reveals that Lionel Messi outbid him for a $10 million mansion in Miami.

Of course, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner now lives in Miami for the foreseeable future as he plays for David Beckham-owned Inter Miami.

Ross made the claim on his Kick stream in a clip which has now gone viral on social media after he revealed himself and Messi were in a bidding war for the house of his dreams.

Lionel Messi outbids Adin Ross for $10 million Miami mansion

"I got outbidded with the house I wanted. I really wanted a house in Miami. So now I have to build my own house, 'cause it's impossible to find a house that I like. And I got outbidded by a very, very famous professional athlete, who is very rich," Ross said at first keeping the athlete's identity secret.

"The professional athlete is Messi," Ross said shortly after, revealing the identity he initially tried to protect and then gave a more detailed explanation of the situation.

Lionel Messi now plays for Inter Miami (IMAGO) Lionel Messi now plays for Inter Miami

The streamer said, "Messi's parents, I think it was? I believe it was his grandparents, or I don't know who the f*ck it was. Messi, they wanted a crib for their grand-children or some sh*t, they were playing a game. I don't even know, and they got it."

"It's nothing about me being broke. I just couldn't get to there in time. I saw the house, but they were already in talks and all that, so," Ross continued to explain.

It is unclear what the timeline is on this situation, whether it was before or after Messi clinched his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or trophy.