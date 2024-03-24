AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

The Rossoneri midfielder revealed the Nigerian roots of his first name

As Tijjani Reijnders settles into life at AC Milan, fans are eager to learn more about the Dutch midfielder. Among the intriguing details about his life, one particular fact stands out: his unique namesake.

The Unusual Name: Tijjani

While the name Tijjani might raise eyebrows for its rarity, there's a fascinating story behind it. Tijjani Reijnders owes his distinctive name to none other than Nigerian football legend, Tijani Babangida.

Reijnders' father, Martin, chose to honor the Nigerian football star by naming his son after him. Reijnders revealed in a recent interview, "There was a football player from Ajax, his name was Tijani Babangida, and my parents liked his first name."

Tijani Babangida: A Football Journey

Former Nigerian forward Tijani Babangida, carved a remarkable career path as a winger for the Super Eagles and several clubs. Renowned for his blistering pace, Babangida's style drew comparisons to the likes of Marc Overmars. His notable stint at Ajax, where he clinched the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double, solidified his status as a football icon and birthed the name of the current AC Milan star. .

As Reijnders embarks on his journey with AC Milan, he carries with him not just his talent on the pitch but also a connection to football history through his namesake, Tijani Babangida.

