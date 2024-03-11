4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

Victor Osimhen is a hot commodity in the transfer market and the subject of a potential bidding war among top clubs in the summer.

With his blistering pace, clinical finishing, and aerial prowess, it’s not far-fetched why the reigning African player of the year is wanted among Europe's elite.

Several clubs have been linked to the Napoli man, but Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and PSG appear to be seriously considering the Nigerian striker. But where should he land?

You can make a strong case for every club on this list as a potential destination for Osimhen, but here's why Arsenal might be the perfect fit:

Title Contenders

Arsenal wins EPL

Gone are the days of "Banter Era" Arsenal. This team is young, hungry, and sits atop the Premier League table. Osimhen wouldn't just be joining a good team; he'd be joining a team on the cusp of greatness, with the potential to etch his name in Premier League history. Arsenal are improving every season under their young manager, Mikel Arteta, and still have a lot of room for growth. Osimhen joining next season will be perfect for both the player and the club, as it will be a marriage of two entities on an upward trajectory that is close to their respective peaks.

A Stable Environment

Mikel Arteta is reportedly interested in bringing Osimhen to the Emirates. || Imago

Unlike Chelsea and Manchester United, with their recent managerial musical chairs, Arsenal offers stability. Mikel Arteta's project is clear, and Osimhen would fit perfectly into his attacking system. While it is not clear if Pochettino is the one to take Chelsea to their desired destination and Erik Ten Hag’s time at Manchester United is not bringing forth the expected outcome, it is a different case at the Emirates. Arteta and Arsenal are in sync with each other and are trying to build a dynasty. PSG, on the other hand, have always chopped and changed managers at will, and have overhauled their squad several times within the last decade.

Be the Main Man

Arsenal forward Jesus and Nketiah || Credit: Imago

Arsenal currently lacks a true focal point in attack. Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are talented, but haven't consistently delivered goals. Osimhen would be the undisputed number nine, leading the line and receiving the service he deserves. Having the exciting and creative duo of Bukayo of Saka and Martin Odegaard supply him with chances will be reminiscent of what he enjoyed from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Napoli’s title-winning season.

London Calling

London is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with a large Nigerian community. Settling in wouldn't be a problem for Osimhen, and he'd be close to the passionate Arsenal fanbase, known for its unwavering support. The same case can be made for Chelsea, but their project is not at the required phase for someone of Osimhen’s quality and level.

While Chelsea and United offer undeniable prestige, and PSG boasts financial muscle, Arsenal presents a unique opportunity. Here, Osimhen could be the missing piece in a title-chasing team, playing some of the most exciting football in Europe. The Emirates could be the perfect platform to propel him to superstardom.