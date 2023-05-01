Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Everton secured a draw against Leicester at the King Power Stadium with both teams fighting to avoid relegation.

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi was in the starting lineup for his team as he faced his fellow Nigerian teammate Wilfred Ndidi in a battle for survival.

The away team opened the scoring from Calvert Lewin’s Penalty but Leicester City got the equaliser through Soyuncu. Jamie Vardy then gave the home side the lead late on in the first half and Maddison failed to convert from the Penalty spot to make it 3-1.

A second-half goal from Alex Iwobi restored parity with both teams playing out a 2-2 draw at the full-time whistle.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

As it happened

Leicester manager Dean Smith selected Wilfred Ndidi in the starting lineup as Kelechi Iheanacho missed out through a muscle injury. Everton manager Sean Dyche also selected his star player Alex Iwobi as he hopes to secure three points.

The away side moved swiftly to take the lead in the 15th minute as Dominic Calvert-Lewin won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Daniel Iversen into the roof of the net.

The home side responded shortly after as Wout Faes met a cross inside the box and headed the ball across the goal, where Caglar Soyuncu lurked and poked it into the back of the net.

Leicester then took the lead through Jamie Vardy in the 33rd minute after a clever pass from James Maddison and the striker found himself one-on-one with the keeper and finished with a sublime finish into the back of the net.

The Foxes were also given a chance to make it 3-1 in the first half of injury time when they were awarded a penalty but James Maddison was unable to convert from the spot.

The second half saw Everton get the equaliser in the 54th minute when a rebound fell to Alex Iwobi who fired home from close range as the game ended in a draw.

Iwobi’s goal secured a draw for Everton as they continue their battle for survival in the Premier League.