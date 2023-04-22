Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Kelechi Iheanacho found the back of the net as Leicester City battled to a hard-fought win over Wolves

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City as the Foxes battled to victory against Wolves in the Premier League, despite falling behind early in the game.

Leicester took a giant step toward Premier League safety as they claimed three points to move out of the relegation zone with only six matches left to play.

How it happened

The game did not start out well for Leicester, who already found themselves down after 13 minutes thanks to a goal from Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, who beat Daniel Iversen in goal for the Foxes with a daisy cutter from outside the area.

FULL-TIME Leicester 2-1 Wolves



The Foxes come from behind to secure a vital victory through goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne#LEIWOL pic.twitter.com/xFMb4bPmcH — Premier League (@premierleague) April 22, 2023

Leicester were behind for just over 20 minutes before they were awarded a penalty following a foul by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa on Jamie Vardy.

Ihenacho stepped up to convert from the spot and give Leicester a crucial equaliser with time running out in the first half.

The second half was dominated by the home side with the motivation of staying in the Premier League proving a good performance boost against Wolves early in the second period.

They would have to wait 30 minutes before taking the lead however, as they finally found the back of the net through full-back Timothy Castagne, who scored with only 15 minutes left of the tie.

Leicester's last 10 Premier League games:



LLLLDLLLLW



Their first win since February moves them out of the relegation zone. ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/jPLd6j7Dmg — Squawka (@Squawka) April 22, 2023

Leicester spent those 15 minutes defending their lead as Wolves threw everything at them, and the Foxes were sturdy enough at the back to see out the 2-1 win which lifts them up to 17th place on the table.

Leicester looking to stay up with win over Wolves

With six games left to go for most of the relegation battlers, Leicester will see the win as crucial as it sets them above Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton in the race for Premier League survival.

The Foxes have now collected 28 points this season which is level with Everton, but Leicester’s superior goal difference sees them edge the toffees as they have scored almost double the amount of goals.

