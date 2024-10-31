Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen and Nigeria will continue their AFCONQ2025 without an important defender due to injury.

Nigeria's AFCON 2025 qualification campaign has been hit with a significant setback as key defender Semi Ajayi is set for an extended period on the sidelines following a severe hamstring injury, dealing a blow to Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen's plans.

The 30-year-old West Bromwich Albion defender sustained the injury during the second half of his club's recent match against Cardiff City.

PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now

West Bromwich Albion's manager Carlos Corberan confirmed that Ajayi will require surgery after suffering what he described as a "difficult" and "unfortunate" injury to his hamstring.

"Semi, unfortunately, has suffered a more difficult injury," Corberan explained during a press conference. "It was an action which was an accident. In this action, he has broken his muscle in two parts."

Super Eagles interim coach Eguavoen will look to replace Semi Ajayi. .|| X

The Spanish manager further emphasised the necessity of surgical intervention, stating, "The best way to manage this injury is with surgery because surgery helps reduce the risk of suffering this type of injury again."

The timing couldn't be worse for the Super Eagles, who are looking to conclude their AFCON 2025 qualification campaign strongly next month.

Semi Ajayi will be out for four months.

Despite Ajayi's limited playing time in the recent international break, where he featured for just one minute against Libya, he has been an integral part of Eguavoen's defensive plans.

The projected 16-week recovery period means the Championship defender described as consistent and underrated will miss crucial matches for both club and country.

Ajayi has 39 apps for Nigeria and Super Eagles.

This setback adds to the challenges facing Coach Eguavoen as he works to maintain Nigeria's strong defensive foundation in their remaining qualification matches.

The injury represents a significant blow to both West Bromwich Albion's promotion aspirations and Nigeria's national team setup,

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi | Credit: Instagram

As Ajayi begins his journey to recovery, both Eguavoen, who has also lost Olisa Ndah to injury, and Corberan will need to adjust their tactical approaches to compensate for the absence of the experienced defender.