Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have decided to suspend Mane until further notice
Bayern Munich have suspended Senegalese forward Sadio Mane after his altercation with teammate Leroy Sane following the UEFA Champions League loss to Manchester City on Tuesday.
Bayern suspend Mane after Sane fight
The German club announced officially that Mane would sit out the next game against Hoffenheim as part of their internal disciplinary process after Tuesday’s bust-up.
Mane reportedly accosted a German teammate, Sane, after the team’s 3-0 humbling at the hands of English Champions, Manchester City.
In the ensuing confrontation, Mane punched the German international in the face, and the pair had to be separated by other teammates.
The pair clashed in the dressing room after a confrontation during the match where Mane failed to connect with the German's wavelength on a play, which led to a lengthy argument between the pair that eventually came to blows in the tunnel.
In addition to the suspension, Mane will also face an unspecified fine implemented by Bayern Munich as part of his punishment.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich stand with Upamecano after the defender suffered racial abuse on Instagram.
After the game, Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was heavily criticized for his uninspiring performance for 90 minutes.
However, certain fans did not stop at criticism as the defender was subjected to racist abuse immediately after the game.
20:32 - 16.02.2022
Upamecano dropped for Bayern's clash with Salzburg
Dayot Upamecano was left out of Bayern Munich's starting line-up against Salzburg on Wednesday
Abusive messages were left underneath a recent post on Upamecano's Instagram account after he made a crucial mistake leading to one of the goals.
Upamecano lost possession before City's second goal on Tuesday. He was dispossessed by Jack Grealish, before Bernardo Silva eventually ended up heading in to make it 2-0.
