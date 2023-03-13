Gossip: Osimhen to PSG, Pogba to leave Juventus

Victor Osimhen could be playing his football with Lionel Messi in Paris next season.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to battle Chelsea and Manchester United for the services of Napoli star Victor Osimhen (Nicolo Schira).

Juventus could sell Paul Pogba at the end of the season after the France international picked up another injury. (Fabiana Della Valle via GIFN).

Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in Arsenal’s loanee at Reims, Folarin Balogun. (La Gazzetta via GIFN).

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes is expected to return to PSG when his loan deal at Juventus expires this summer (Fabrizio Romano).

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli says he expects Brahim Diaz to sign a permanent deal at the club when his loan stint from Real Madrid ends this summer. (Fabrizio Romano).

Manchester City are set to offer Argentina’s World Cup star Julian Alvarez a new deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid are ready to sign Roberto Firmino when he leaves Liverpool as a free agent this summer. (Mundo Deportivo).

Chelsea could reignite their interest in Raphinha, who could leave Barcelona this summer. (Sport)

Romelu Lukaku is interested in staying at Inter Milan when his loan deal expires this summer but he will need to take a wage cut (Mail).

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell this summer. (Athletic).

Premier League’s big six clubs are set to battle it out for the services of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Sun).

Lionel Messi’s contract talks with PSG have been put on hold due to the Financial Fair Play breaches hovering over the club’s head. (Mirror).

Related content