Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

"I'm tired of the disrespect.” - Giannis Antetokounmpo shaves his hair, talks about disrespect ahead of the new season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is prepared for the upcoming season even though the NBA playoffs are still going on for eight teams.

Despite being a two-time MVP and a part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary squad at the age of 28, the 2022–23 season for both the player and the squad ended in disappointment.

Even though teammates Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday both made the first team of the NBA's All-Defensive teams, he wasn't named to any of them.

Despite having the best record in the NBA at 58-24, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat defeated the Bucks in the opening round in five games.

Although Antetokounmpo sustained a back injury during the series and Jimmy Butler put on a lot of outstanding games, the outcome was nonetheless astonishing.

Milwaukee fired head coach Mike Budenholzer. Khris Middleton has until the end of the current season to decide whether to exercise his player option, while Lopez is a free agent.

But at least Antetokounmpo, who clearly has a chip on his shoulder, is committed to the Bucks through 2024–25.

I’m tired of the disrespect. I’m coming. pic.twitter.com/eMRPb6kbLJ — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 9, 2023

Antetokounmpo shared a photo of himself on social media with the caption, "I'm tired of the disrespect. I'm coming."

Giannis Antetokounmpo on social media

Antetokounmpo took to social media to praise his departed coach Budenholzer for his role in winning the 2021 NBA Championship.

Along with photos of their celebration was a message that said, "Thank you for five meaningful years Coach. We accomplished something unbelievable and I’m forever grateful."

Antetokounmpo also showcased his new hairstyle on his Instagram stories. The 28-year-old has shaved his dreadlocks for a low-cut buzz.

The Greek Freak is now expected to continue with his offseason routine and participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this year.

