Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo boasts Nigeria is my Country, rocks Super Falcons jersey.
Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo is back on the social media trends.
07:10 - 24.10.2023
Antetokounmpo continues to trend as his return to the court following the return of the new NBA season.
22:55 - 16.10.2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey
Antetokoumpo has risen to the top of the trends spotted wearing a Super Falcons of Nigeria jersey.
In a viral video, Antetokounmpo is spotted wearing the Super Falcons of Nigeria jersey while holding a kid.
The Super Falcons of Nigeria jersey was rated one of the best at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
International sports brand Nike designed the Super Falcons of Nigeria jersey.
Antetokounmpo, who is a brand ambassador for Nike rocks the Super Falcons of Nigeria away jersey in style.
Giannis Antetokounmpo declares 'Nigeria is my country'
In the viral video, Antetokounmpo declared his national allegiance.
The 28-year-old NBA superstar was born in Greece and features on their national basketball team.
Born to Nigerian parents, Antetokounmpo has not shied away from his roots.
He recently on the 48-minute podcast that everyone knows he is Nigerian.
However, in the video, Antetokounmpo makes an emphatic statement about his Nigerian roots.
He said, "Nigeria is my country. I wasn't raised there.
"I was raised in Greece, but I know definitely there is a lot of kids around the world.
"You know, it's hard to kind of maintain and keep that culture in their household.
"So it was no brain for us to follow up with."
The video then talks about the acceleration of literacy through access to mother-tongue books in Nigeria.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hakeem Olajuwon
Antetokounmpo recently worked out with NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon.
The NBA superstar talked about working out with Olajuwon on a podcast and finally made the trip to Houston to get the workout done.
He took to his official social media platforms to show off pictures of his workout with Olajuwon.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hakeem Olajuwon explained
After a visit to Lagos, Nigerian Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo explains looking up to Hakeem Olajuwon and plans to train with the Lagos-born Legend.
Although Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been among the NBA's finest players, it is well-known that he is constantly striving to get better.
The Greek professional basketball player of Nigerian descent will aim to get better and will involve one of the greatest players in history
On the 48 Minutes podcast, Antetokounmpo discussed his intentions to travel to Houston in the months before the 2023–24 season to train with former American professional basketball player of Nigerian descent Hakeem Olajuwon.
In the interview, Antetokounmpo was compared to Olajuwon because they both wear the number 34 jersey and are of Nigerian descent.
Antetokounmpo was born to Nigerian parents in Greece while Olajuwon was born in Lagos but moved abroad.
Despite their Nigerian connection, Antetokoumpo plays for the Greece national team while Olajuwon who was born in Lagos decided to play for the American national team.
Giannis who recently visited Nigeria with his mother stated that he looked up to Olajuwon.
Only three players in NBA history have earned both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same campaign, with Antetokounmpo and Olajuwon being two of those along with Michael Jordan.
