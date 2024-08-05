D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Nigeria's D'Tigress have Mission Impossible as they take on the USA in their Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up.

Following the Group Phase's successful conclusion and the Quarter-Finals Draw held in Lille, France, the pairings and schedule for the Women's Olympic Basketball Tournament Paris 2024 have been confirmed.

On Wednesday, August 7, the Women's Olympic Basketball Tournament Paris 2024 Quarter-Finals will take place.

Nigeria vs USA preview

Nigeria will be the first African team to compete at this level in the Olympic Basketball Tournaments for both men and women, and they will proudly make their first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals.

Playmaker Ezinne Kalu, as always, will try to lead the backcourt to victory over the Americans.

The USA will keep trying to defend their crown as they aim for a tenth Olympic gold medal and are undefeated in France, thanks in part to A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart's impressive form.

They defeated Germany to send a warning and now match up with Nigeria's D'Tigress in a sensational match-up.

Serbia vs Australia

If Serbia can defeat their Australian opponents, they want to make an incredible third straight Semi-Finals appearance.

Australia dropped their first game in Lille, but after a strong showing against France the previous round, they now find themselves in the Quarterfinals, hoping to win three straight.

Spain vs Belgium

Spain, who has already played in two nail-biting games, will be hoping to continue their stellar 3-0 tournament start.

They play Belgium, who enter this round victorious having defeated their previous group opponent by the astounding 27 points required to advance.

Germany vs France

Germany wasted no time in scoring their first victory on their debut, as they attempt to keep making history, they will continue to rely on Satou Sabally's enormous efforts.

Despite finishing top of their group, thanks to the victory against Nigeria, France hopes to get above their setback to Australia and fulfill their long-held goal of winning a medal at home.

