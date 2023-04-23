Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

After a one-game suspension, Draymond Green came off the bench as the Warriors defeated the Kings.

The Golden State Warriors recorded a 126-125 victory against the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Western Conference round one Game 4 Playoff fixture on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The Kings won the first two games at home and the Warriors kept their season alive in Game 3.

To start Game Four, the Warriors traded buckets as the Kings ended the first quarter with a one-point lead.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as the Kings put up 37 points stretching their lead to four going to the halftime break.

The Warriors came back from the break to find their rhythm on offense to put up 37 points erasing the deficit to establish a 10-point lead.

The Kings would battle back in the fourth quarter to make it a clutch contest with a late run.

The Warriors made several mistakes late with Steph Curry calling a time-out that his team did not have.

The Kings had a chance to win it but Harrison Barnes missed a late three-point shot as the Warriors held on to even the series.

Steph Curry battles De'Aaron Fox

The battle of the guards Steph Curry and De’Aaron Fox was the story of game 4.

Fox led the game in scoring with 38 points while also adding one steal, five assists, and nine rebounds.

In 40 minutes of action, He made 14 of his 31 shots, including four of 11 from three-point range and six of eight from the free-throw line.

Curry put up 32 points, one steal, four assists, and five rebounds in an all-around performance.

In 43 minutes of action, he made 11 of 22 shots, including five of 11 from three-point range, and was a perfect five from the free throw line.

Draymond Green returns

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned for Game Four after serving an unpaid one-game suspension imposed by the NBA disciplinary committee.

Green was ejected in Game 2 and missed Game 3 for stepping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Green came off the bench and put up 32 points, one steal, seven assists, one block, and 10 rebounds.

In 31 minutes of action, Green made just three of his 14 shots, was a perfect six from the free throw line, and had a huge defensive presence.

The series is now tied and the Warriors now travel to face the Kings in Game 5 scheduled for Wednnesday, April 26, 2023.

