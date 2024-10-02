Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

In this article, Pulse Sports reviews the Top 10 most beautiful track athletes in 2024.

Female track stars such as Rhasidat Adeleke, Sha'carri Richardson, and Junelle Bromfield are regarded as some of the world's most beautiful sportswomen as their strength with striking beauty, inside and out complement their exceptional talents to fans' admiration.

In the sports realm, beauty often transcends physical appearance, encompassing grace, strength, and resilience. Yet, there's no denying that some most beautiful female athletes of all time possess an undeniable allure that captivates audiences globally.

10 - Favour Ofili

An undeniable beauty at first glance, the Nigerian speed sensation has a pretty face and infectious smile that exudes grace and confidence on and off track.

Adorned with shining melanin skin, Ofili will always be tagged beautiful to any eyes that behold her physical attributes. Her career achievements include being the Nigerian 200m record holder indoors and outdoors, a standout college athlete for Louisiana State University, and Paris 2024 Olympic 200m finalist.

9 - Junelle Bromfield

A true definition of a black, beautiful woman, she ticks all the right boxes of curvy with smooth, popping melanin skin, strong legs, and eyes that stand out anytime.

Junelle Bromfield and her boyfriend Noah Lyles

Despite facing a lot of cyberbullying because of her skin colour and appearance, the Paris Olympian has honed her qualities with confidence, now becoming an advocate for black women to embrace their uniqueness with pride.

As the romantic half of the charismatic Noah Lyles, Bromfield has learned to upgrade and balance her fashion sense as the power couple are now regarded as the most stylish track lovers with their trendsetting style elevating them both on and off track.

8 - Gabby Thomas

Looking for a perfect role model as a representation of Beauty and Brain, Gabby Thomas will unarguably make the list.

The American speed star studied neurobiology with a minor in global health and health policy and a citation in French at the prestigious Harvard University and has a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Texas, which she completed in May 2023.

At the Paris Olympics, Thomas' exploits saw her nicknamed the 'golden girl' after winning three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m. Thanks to her performance, she is the first Harvard graduate to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field.

Tall and curvy in the right places, her contagious smile and beautiful dentition are impeccable to ignore.

7 - Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

A dominant force in the women's 100mH event, the Puerto Rican hurdling queen showcases not only incredible athletic prowess but also a youthful beauty that captivates audiences.

With her dazzling performances and infectious energy, Camacho-Quinn's track success makes her one of the most respected among the new-generation sprinters. She is the Tokyo 2021 Olympic champion, Paris 2024 bronze medallist, and 2024Diamond League and ATHLOS champion.

In addition, she is a 2022 World Championships bronze medallist and 2023 World Championships silver medallist, and her personal best of 12.26s makes her the joint sixth fastest hurdler in history.

6 - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Talk of dazzling graciously with beauty on and off track, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will always be mentioned, making her one of the most loved sportswomen in the world.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone remains the queen of the 400m hurdles | IMAGO

Her gorgeousness overwhelms any room she's present and her curly natural hair no matter how styled captivates audiences with remarkable skill and maturity. She epitomizes dominance and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on the sport with her unmatched athleticism and unparalleled achievements.

The 25-year-old is the most decorated female 400m hurdler in history, having won Olympic and World titles since Tokyo 2021 and has remained undefeated since 2019. At Paris 2024 Olympics, she successfully defended her 400mH title in a new World and Olympic Record of 50.37s - her sixth time breaking the WR in her career.

When it comes to fashion, she keeps it simple but makes it luxurious and classy such that her aura is irresistible to ignore at any moment.

5 - Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson is a perfect example of a beautiful petite woman, and her remarkable talent has taken the world by storm with undeniable charm.

Sha'Carri Richardson at the men's basketball Olympic final game in Paris

With her infectious smile and unwavering confidence, Richardson embodies the beauty of youth, strength, and athleticism. She's famed for running in style - be it her flamboyant technique that imitates levitation, pronounced body tattoos, or her colourful hairstyles, usually styled as wigs or attachment braids.

And when it comes to looking natural, the American speedster goes as 'Natural as can be' wearing her afro-natural hair and no-makeup face, yet remains effortlessly pretty.

Sha'Carri Richardson's natural afro-hair

Her track success is undeniably impressive as the reigning world 100m champion and 200m bronze medallist, Paris Olympics silver medallist, and has ended two consecutive seasons (2023 and 2024) with the fastest time in the world.

4 - Alexis Holmes

At the Paris Olympics, Alexis Holmes was one of the beautiful female stars that mesmerized fans with her stunning looks and formidable talent on the track.

Alexis Holmes

Tall, dark, and curvy in the right places, she is one of the fastest 400m runners in the world this year, having an Olympic 4x400m gold medal that highlights her brilliant season.

Alexis Holmes // Gunnar Rathbun

Holmes can decide to choose a career in modeling and will be great at it, and she has a legion of admirers worldwide who can't stop drooling about her beauty.

3 - Stacey-Ann Williams

A powerhouse in the women's 400m as well, Stacey-Ann Williams is as beautiful as she's as talented. Her captivating smile and physical features are perfectly endowed and has a luxurious personality that screams finesse anywhere she's present.

Stacey-Ann Williams

She secured her spot on the Paris Olympic train as the runner-up at the Jamaican Olympic trials for the first time as an individual competitor, after missing out for three consecutive years.

In Paris, Williams made the 400m semifinals but failed to qualify for the final. The 25-year-old is a two-time world championship silver medallist and a one-time Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x400m relays.

2 - Alicia Schmidt

The German supermodel and quatermiler epitomize beauty, strength, and grace. Her statuesque figure and striking features have graced the covers of magazines around the world.

Alicia Schmidt

Schmidt is an ambassador and influencer for top international brands and is one of the most followed track and field athletes on Instagram, currently at 5.8m followers.

In 2017, the Australian magazine Busted Coverage described Schmidt as "the world's sexiest athlete".

1 - Rhasidat Adeleke

Top on Pulse Sports list is Irish star sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, whose radiant smile and graceful demeanor earned her a legion of admirers worldwide at the Paris Olympic Games, making her one of the most recognizable faces in women's sports.

Rhasidat Adeleke wasn't just known for her track speed but stunning beauty at the Paris Olympic Games

Adeleke's striking features and athletic prowess make her a role model for aspiring young athletes in Ireland and globally, proving that beauty and brawn go hand in hand.

She exudes beauty, both on and off the track. Her graceful stride and unparalleled speed sees her as one of the fastest 400m runners in the world this year, while her timeless elegance and poise have earned her admiration both within and outside the world of sports.

Recently, she met with billionaire business mogul Rihanna at the FENTY Hair Launch in London, who was stunned by her beauty and demure.