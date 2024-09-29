Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Romantic pair Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's new photos suggests they may have taken their relationship to the next level of being engaged.

Track power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have fans stunned after sharing new gorgeous photos that somewhat depict engagement photos.

The pair have been romantically involved for over a year and have rocked the track world since they made their relationship public. From attending track meets together, doing social media challenges, appearing at influential events, and jetting out on luxurious trips, they have kept up the track spice for fans' attention.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at the New York Fashion Week ©Junelle Bromfield Instagram

Both champions in their rights, Lyles and Bromfield always turn heads with effortless elegance whenever they appear at social gatherings and their undeniable chemistry and trendsetting style continue to elevate them both on and off the track.

In their recent photos shared on Instagram, the couple were dressed in matching outfits with Bromfield endowed in a gold sparkling long gown and Lyles in a gold suit on black pants with a white shirt and black tie to complement the outfit.

Bromfield who shared the gorgeous pictures, used the caption: "Black love".

While the pictures and her caption do not show any form of engagement, at first glance, the intimacy displayed could give way to being depicted as such.