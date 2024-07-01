Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are heading to the Olympic Games after making the US and Jamaican teams to Paris.

Lyles led the way at the US Olympic Trials by qualifying in two events, following his victory in the 100m and 200m events.

How Lyles made the US Olympic team to Paris

The world's fastest man blazed to the sprint titles in record-breaking times, first winning the 100m by tieing his Personal Best (PB) of 9.83s and then sealing it in his trademark event - the 200m, breaking Michael Johnson's 28-year-old Championship Record of 19.66s with a new world-leading time of 19.50s.

By doing this, the 26-year-old has clocked 40 sub-20s wind-legal 200m times in his career, six more than the great Usain Bolt. In addition, he extended his unbeaten run in the event as his last defeat came at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic final, where he won the bronze medal.

Following his remarkable performance, Lyles confidently declared that his girlfriend said he was beating everybody in Paris.

"My girlfriend said I'm beating everybody, so I'm going to listen to my girlfriend and beat everybody," said Lyles in an exclusive interview with @kxnaomi on X.

How Bromfield made the Jamaican Olympic team

The experienced 400m runner brought her best career performance to the Jamaican Olympic Trials, where she didn't just clock her best times of the season but a lifetime best.

Bromfield powered to a new PB of 50.74s for a second-place finish in her semifinal race and qualified for the final, where she did just enough to finish third in 51.24s and seal her spot on the team list.

Following her qualification, an elated Lyles tweeted on his X handle:

"THATS WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT!!!!! @JunelleBromfiel IS GOING TO THE OLYMPICS IN THE 400m!!!!"

The 26-year-old will be competing in her second consecutive Olympics after making her debut at Tokyo 2021, being part of Jamaica's 4x400m that won the bronze medal.

With her qualification in the individual event, Bromfield will be gunning to leave a significant mark and walk away with at least a medal, giving the duo the bragging rights of an Olympic medal-winning power couple in Paris.