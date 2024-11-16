Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

At the 2024 GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles, track power couples stunned in their outfits as they linked up on the red carpet.

Power couples The Woodhalls and future Mr & Mrs Lyles were among the star-studded guests at the GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles.

The annual GQ MOTY bash took place at the iconic Chateau Marmont and had some of the biggest personalities in the sports and entertainment world grace the occasion in an American Rodeo theme - Hollywood Western dress code.

Stars at the GQ Men of the Year Party - Photo Credit - @GQ

Dressed in matching blue denim outfits, Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall dressed to taste, representing their hometown Texas, at the star-studded party.

While newly-engaged Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield brimmed with elegance in a Louis Vuitton brown suit, Lyles was simple yet classy with his style, and his fiancee dressed to luxury in a Karen Millen blue denim gown, white cowboy hat, and Steve Madden's matching boots to complete her look.

Both romantic pair linked up on the red carpet as they took pictures together.

Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Hunter Woodhall at GQ Men of the Year Party. Photo Credit - @GQ via Instagram

The Woodhalls were nicknamed the 'Golden Couple' of the Olympics and Paralympics after smashing the media space with their exceptional affection for each other and their performances in Paris.

They won gold medals in their various events, first Tara soaring to the women's long jump title during the Olympics, and her husband, a US double amputee sprinter propelled his prosthetic blades to Paralympic gold in the T62 400m.

Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall were the Golden couple of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics

And for Mr & Mrs Lyles to be, their relationship continues to engage the track community as the two-time Olympians have effectively found a way to combine their athletics success with off-track activities, turning heads with effortless elegance whenever they appear at social gatherings.