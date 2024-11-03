Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

In appreciation of saying YES to his proposal, Noah Lyles surprised his fiancee Junelle Bromfield with a luxurious new house.

The track power couple who got engaged in October have occupied the media space with their love story, showcasing their daily lives together and how they can't wait to get married finally.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield got engaged in October // @junellebromfield via Instagram

Following their engagement, Bromfield revealed that Lyles bought a luxurious house where they'll live together as a married couple.

"I’m usually hard to surprise but he got me this time 🥺❤️," wrote Bromfield as a caption to the video shared on her Instagram page.

The house posted by the realtor has a swimming pool and spacious interior that screams luxury and comfort, befitting the Olympic stars.

In addition, the mini occasion for the house presentation was decorated with flowers and balloons with mini notes such as: "Home, Noah + Junelle" and "Our happy place."

Lyles also presented Bromfield with her favourite pink flowers and sealed it with their couple's signature style.

The unique chemistry and friendship between the lovebirds are always beautiful to watch, keeping fans firmly believing that true love and finding a soulmate does exist.