African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

Jump queen Ese Brume led Team Nigeria's scoop of medals on Day 3 at the African Championships.

African Record holder in the women's long jump Ese Brume delivered as usual on a big stage by winning Nigeria's third gold at the African Championships in Douala, as 400m sensations Samuel Ogazi and Esther Elo Joseph copped bronze medals.

The Nigerian jump queen snatched the victory in her final attempt, leaping to a distance of 6.73m to surpass Burkina Faso's Marthe Koala's mark of 6.72m

Ese Brume

By doing this, Brume reclaimed her title in 2018 after making no appearance in 2022, which led to Koala's golden moment for the first time in her country's history.

Unfortunately, Nigeria's new jump discovery Prestina Ochonogor, a pre-championship prospect of medaling, missed out on a podium placement by finishing fourth in a best effort of 6.28m behind South Africa's bronze medallist Danielle Nolte with 6.44m.

Samuel Ogazi and Esther Elo Joseph cop bronze medals in the 400m

In the quarter-mile events, teen sensations Ogazi and Joseph won their first senior international medals with shining bronze to continue their magnificent breakout year.

Samuel Ogazi is a student at the University of Alabama

Ogazi paved the way with a big finish to claim the third position in 45.47s as Senegal's Cheikh Tidiana Tiouf won the race in 45.23s, ahead of Botswana's Lee Eppie in 45.39s.

Nigeria's 400m champion Dubem Amene, settled for the seventh position in 46.27s.

Likewise, Joseph gave her absolute best, blazing hard in the home stretch to finish third in a time of 51.94s.

Latest Athletics queen in Nigeria, Esther Joseph at the AFN Trials. (Photo Credit: MoC/X)

South Africa's Miranda Coetzee struck the gold medal in 51.16s ahead of Qincy Malekani, who got the silver in 51.56s.

Meanwhile, Temitope Adeshina claimed the women's high jump silver medal, clearing a height of 1.84m.

Temitope Adeshina

The Nigerian Record holder finished behind her college rival and African Games champion Ghana's Rose Yeboah, who had a best effort of 1.87m, thus repeating their placements the last time they met at the NCAA Championships.