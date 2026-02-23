Age verification required
Newcastle vs Qarabag preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Newcastle vs Qarabag betting tips
Both teams to score
Over 2.5 goals
Newcastle to win and qualify
Newcastle vs Qarabag preview
Anthony Gordon, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Gordon.
No doubt Qarabag were sick of seeing his name pop up on the score board as the former Everton and Liverpool starlet sent records tumbling in Azerbaijan. Gordon went on a one-man mission to propel Newcastle into the last 16 of the Champions League, scoring a fabulous four goals to effectively end the playoff tie as a contest.
The list of feats Gordon achieved are too long to write here, but a quick snapshot is the least he deserves; the fastest hat-trick from an English player in the competition, the first Newcastle player to score four in a UCL game, and now also the Magpies' highest scorer in a Champions League campaign (10).
Newcastle now have a five-goal advantage, and being at home will be a confidence booster for them. Newcastle United have performed decently in their last few games and will be gunning for a win here.
Qarabag will take any slice of hope they can get ahead of what will surely be mission impossible for them. However, they have still given a respectable account of themselves in the Champions League regardless of what transpires in the north of England.
Newcastle vs Qarabag head-to-head
Last week’s demolition was the first ever meeting between these two sides, where Newcastle ran riot in a 6-1 win at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.
Qarabag have now lost eight of their last nine meetings with English sides, drawing the other, which was a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
Newcastle vs Qarabag team news
Newcastle defender Thiaw will serve a one-match ban on Tuesday after collecting his third UCL yellow card of the season in the first leg. Bruno Guimaraes (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (thigh) and Lewis Miley (thigh) are all out, but neither Sven Botman (back) nor Yoane Wissa (knock) have been ruled out just yet.
Howe will likely see no point risking the latter for the scrap, though, and one or two youngsters could even force their way into an experimental XI with the tie all but wrapped up.
On Qarabag's end, experienced defender Bahlul Mustafazada was forced off with just 22 minutes gone in the first leg due to an adductor injury. Right-back Dani Bolt was drafted in to replace his stricken colleague in the first leg, but Samy Mmaee and Badavi Huseynov represent two out-and-out central alternatives.
Newcastle vs Qarabag possible starting lineup
Newcastle: Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Burn, A. Murphy; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; J. Murphy, Osula, Barnes
Qarabag FK: Kochalski; Silva, Bolt, Huseynov, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Jankovic, Bicalho; Montiel, Duran, Zubir
Newcastle vs Qarabag prediction
Howe's men might have lost their defensive steel at home of late, but a dominant win and a simple passage into the last 16 is the only outcome we can picture.
Correct score prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Qarabag FK (Newcastle win 9-2 on aggregate)