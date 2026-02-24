Napoli supporter 'stabbed' after VAR dispute turns violent

A Napoli fan was hospitalised after a domestic dispute erupted during the Atalanta clash, reportedly triggered by a controversial VAR decision.

A Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta took a disturbing turn off the pitch on Sunday when a 40-year-old Napoli supporter was stabbed during a domestic dispute in Naples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred in the Capodimonte district as the couple watched Atalanta’s 2-1 victory over Napoli. Tensions reportedly escalated after referee Daniele Chiffi awarded Napoli a penalty, only for VAR to overturn the decision.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: A 40-year-old Napoli fan was stabbed by his wife while watching the Atalanta vs. Napoli game in his living room:



• The incident happened after VAR overturned a penalty for Napoli... The man began yelling insults at the TV in frustration



• His 35-year-old… pic.twitter.com/92ktV841cs — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) February 24, 2026

Argument escalates

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to local police, the husband reacted angrily to the reversal, shouting at the television. His wife allegedly believed the insults were directed at her, leading to a heated confrontation.

Authorities say the woman first threw a pair of scissors, which missed. She then allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab her husband in the left side. A second attempt reportedly failed, with one knife embedding in a wall.

The injured man managed to alert emergency services and was transported to Ospedale del Mare, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arrest and Investigation

Police arrested the 35-year-old woman at the scene. Officers reportedly recovered multiple knives from the home, including several found in her handbag. She remains in custody as investigations continue.