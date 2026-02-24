Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Napoli supporter 'stabbed' after VAR dispute turns violent
A Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta took a disturbing turn off the pitch on Sunday when a 40-year-old Napoli supporter was stabbed during a domestic dispute in Naples.
The incident occurred in the Capodimonte district as the couple watched Atalanta’s 2-1 victory over Napoli. Tensions reportedly escalated after referee Daniele Chiffi awarded Napoli a penalty, only for VAR to overturn the decision.
🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: A 40-year-old Napoli fan was stabbed by his wife while watching the Atalanta vs. Napoli game in his living room:— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) February 24, 2026
• The incident happened after VAR overturned a penalty for Napoli... The man began yelling insults at the TV in frustration
• His 35-year-old… pic.twitter.com/92ktV841cs
Argument escalates
According to local police, the husband reacted angrily to the reversal, shouting at the television. His wife allegedly believed the insults were directed at her, leading to a heated confrontation.
Authorities say the woman first threw a pair of scissors, which missed. She then allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab her husband in the left side. A second attempt reportedly failed, with one knife embedding in a wall.
The injured man managed to alert emergency services and was transported to Ospedale del Mare, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is said to be in stable condition.
Arrest and Investigation
Police arrested the 35-year-old woman at the scene. Officers reportedly recovered multiple knives from the home, including several found in her handbag. She remains in custody as investigations continue.
Authorities have described the episode as a tragic escalation fueled by misunderstanding and heightened emotions during the match.