Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala scores the winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala is back on the scoresheet for Bay FC in the American NWSL.

9,051 people attended Lumen Field to witness Seattle Reign FC play against Oshoala's Bay FC.

Seattle Reign 0-1 Bay FC

In order to increase its chances of making the playoffs going into the last month of the regular season, Bay FC defeated the Seattle Reign 1-0 on the road at Lumen Field on Sunday thanks to a penalty kick scored by Oshoala.

The Reign got off to a fast start in the game, gaining possession of the ball and setting up scoring opportunities.

Following a foul in the box, Oshoala scored her penalty into the lower left corner in the 27th minute to put Bay FC in front.

Asisat Oshoala is oh so cool calm and collected 🎯 pic.twitter.com/H77bmB0RkP — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 29, 2024

It was an important goal for Oshoala as she continues to settle down in the NWSL.

With 28 points after the victory, the expansion team is now tied with Portland for seventh place in the NWSL as the top eight teams progress to the playoffs.

With four games left in the regular season, Oshoala's Bay FC will play against third-place Gotham FC on Saturday.

Bay FC finishes the regular season on November 2 at the Houston Dash, who are currently in last place but before that, their next three opponents are among the top five in the playoff race.

