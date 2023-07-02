Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

No Hijab for Aisha! Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq shows off daughter as injury recovery continues.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Umar Sadiq is back among the trends on social media.

The 26-year-old forward took to his official social media platforms to share his recovery process ahead of the new season.

Sadiq Umar daughter Aisha and Hijab

Sadiq went viral with photos of his training with his daughter Aisha.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "AISHA you a blessing 🤍the mother of the believers 🙏🏾all I pray is my GOD should keep protecting and guiding you to the straight path."

In the comments, Sadiq Umar was criticized for not covering his daughter Aisha with the traditional Hijab as a Muslim.

Sadiq Umar recovering from injury

Sadiq Umar wants to get back on the field and prove his value to the squad before the first summertime exhibition game against Osasuna on July 21.

In order to complete his injury recovery and be ready for the start of preseason on July 10th, the Real Sociedad striker is already working at Anoeta.

The Nigerian went to Anoeta to begin his workouts and carry out his personal work schedule so that he could come on July 10 in the best possible shape for the start of the preseason.

Since the season finished on June 4, the striker has been working diligently alone.

Sadiq has revealed the routines he has done alone on social media, displaying his passion and commitment.

Sadiq is nearing the end of his recovery, recalling the distant September 11 when he suffered a right knee injury during his third game in a Real Sociedad shirt.

