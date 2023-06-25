Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles stars Semi Ajayi and Ayodele Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stars Semi Ajayi and Joseph Ayodele Aribo are back in the buzz.

The two stars helped the Super Eagles pick up a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

Ajayi took to his official social media platforms to show off how he is spending his break from football.

In the photo on his official Instagram account, Ajayi is spotted with Super Eagles teammate Aribo.

Ajayi and Aribo have become integral components of the Super Eagles set up in recent years.

In the last game against Sierra Leone in Liberia, Ajayi featured for 90 minutes in the heart of the defense along with Kenneth Omeruo.

Aribo, on the other hand, played in an advanced midfield role and provided the assist for Victor Osimhen's second goal of the game.

While Ajayi played the entirety of the game, Aribo, was taken off by Head Coach Jose Peseiro for Frank Onyeka in the 71st minute as the Super Eagles punched their ticket to the AFCON.

