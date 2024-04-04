Segun Odegbami: Legendary Nigerian footballer loses son to the cold hands of death

Mathematical Segun Odegbami is number two (ahead of Victor Osimhen) on the all-time Super Eagles' top scorers list.

Former Nigerian international Segun Odegbami and his household have been thrown into mourning after his son passed away.

The sad incident happened on Good Friday, but for the Odegbami’s, there was nothing good about a Friday that claimed the life of one of their own.

Meanwhile, a day before the tragic incident, Segun Odegbami’s son Oluwagbeminiyi had sent a message to his father seeking guidance on how to proceed with a documentary project they were working on.

The 72-year-old Nigerian legend, who scored 23 goals in 46 appearances for the national team, did not know that would be the last time he would hear from his son.

Four hours after that conversation with Oluwagbeminiyi, Segun Odegbami, nicknamed ‘Mathematical’ during his playing days, received a flurry of phone calls because his son had been rushed to the hospital.

However, in spite of the best efforts by medical practitioners, Segun Odegbami eventually lost his son five minutes past midnight on Good Friday - a day that was supposed to be commemorated for the glad tidings of Jesus.

Tributes pour in for Oluwagbeminiyi Odegbami

Segun Odegbami's son Oluwagbeminiyi |Photo Credit: Facebook/@Olusegun Patrick Odegbami (Mathematical)

In a post on his Facebook page, Segun Odegbami led tributes for his son, whom he described as an “unknown and unappreciated G - a highly gifted, multi-talented young man.”

“Gbemi, until his death, was unfamiliar with the world’s complex ways. His easy going life was totally harmless to anyone. His love riveted on his little son, his mother, his sisters, his music, his cooking, his song-writing, his friends and his current work in the radio station - probably in that order, “ Odegbami stated.

Odegbami said his only consolation is that his son’s soul must be resting peacefully now with the Creator of the Universe.

Friends, family, and ex-internationals joined in sending condolence messages to Segun Odegbami on Facebook.

Adewale Adeyanju said, “Condolences. May his gentle soul find lasting peace and rest in the bosom of his Lord. May God comfort and sustain you and the family,” while Godwin Obasogie added, “My sincere condolences to you and your family. May his soul RIP.”

Ayodeji Omotoyinbo said, “Sincere condolences Big Sheg. Be comforted in the Lord.” On her part, Ladun Idowu Giwa-Osagie said, “This is so hard to bear but it is well! Rest in peace Gbemi!”