Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba, sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins says 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland'

Austrian singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Rose May Alaba is back on the trending list on social media.

The 26-year-old is the sister of Real Madrid and Austrian defender David Alaba.

Rose Alaba has been trending on social media since a video went viral of her dancing in the rain.

According to sources, Rose May Alaba went viral because the video was for a shoot of her song Ibadi.

Rose May Alaba departs Lagos for Ghana

Rose May Alaba announced her departure from Nigeria for West African rival Ghana.

Rose May Alaba, who was accompanied to Ghana by her father George, who was a recording artist and DJ, left Nigeria for Austria in 1984.

Rose May Alaba corrects Ghanaian radio on Nigerian heritage

Rose May Alaba celebrates Nigerian heritage /via Instagram

Along with her team, Rose May stated on Ghanaian radio that they intend to release a new EP, and a New Project somewhere next year.

They also intend to do a lot of that in Nigeria and pass through Ghana as well.

Hitz 103.9 FM in Ghana announced the arrival of Rose May Alaba on social media.

Along with a photo was a message that said, "Austrian singer @RoseMayAlaba joins us on #DaybreakHitz."

🇳🇬 Nigeria will always be my Fatherland and no one can take that away. #SpreadLove 🫶🏽❤️ https://t.co/tivke35ESz — Rose May Alaba (@RoseMayAlaba) July 11, 2023

Rose May Alaba thanked the station but made a correction that her heritage will always be Nigerian.

She said, "Nigeria will always be my Fatherland and no one can take that away. #SpreadLove 🫶🏽❤️>"

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has gone viral on social media after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris.

David Alaba identifies with Nigeria

David Alaba is captain of the Austrian national team, and despite being an accomplished defender for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, he is connected with his Nigerian roots.

He has expressed interest in reconnecting with his Nigerian roots through several efforts in development.

Alaba gifted President Tinubu a Real Madrid jersey and posed for pictures with the Nigerian entourage in France.

In addition to showing support for the federal government's effort to eradicate open defecation throughout Nigeria, Alaba also made a toilet gesture in Ogere, the location of his roots.

A state-of-the-art biodegradable toilet facility was presented by David Alaba's charity last year to the Ogere Remo community in Ogun State.

According to sources, he intends to construct a football training facility in Nigeria.

