Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

According to Chelsea fans, Mikel was not professional in addressing the issue and deserved 'shut up' by Nicolas Jackson.

Nicolas Jackson, a striker for Chelsea, called out club icon John Mikel Obi of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a social media outburst.

In the Blues' 6-2 triumph over Wolves, the Senegalese striker not only scored the game's first goal but also provided an assist, sealing Enzo Maresca's first victory as manager.

However, the 23-year-old was visibly offended by remarks made about the team by Mikel, a former Chelsea player who spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge and won three Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

After just 98 seconds, the Senegalese striker, who is trying to cement his place as the starting number nine going forward, gave his team the lead with a strong header at the back post.

Jackson gave his team their first victory of the new season with the fastest goal of any Chelsea player since 2017.

Nicolas Jackson blasts Mikel Obi

The striker controversially used Instagram after the game to reshare that statistic and criticize club great John-Obi Mikel.

While Chelsea supporters accused referee Anthony Taylor, Mikel criticized the 23-year-old after Chelsea's loss to Manchester City last week.

The former Chelsea midfielder went on to highlight the need for another striker for the team, drawing comparisons between Jackson and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

He wrote, "Shut your mouth, don't talk sh*t, we are killing ourself for Africa."

Jackson did manage to score 14 goals in the Premier League last season, which is an amazing total for a young striker's first season in the English league, despite the player's frequent criticism.

Reactions to Nicolas Jackson and Mikel Obi

After the statement by Jackson, Mikel rose to the top of the trends on social media.

Many football fans were shocked that Jackson would call out a club legend in that manner.

However, after just scoring a goal while Mikel left Chelsea almost a decade ago, it was the Senegalese striker that got the backing of the fans.

According to most of the reactions, Mikel Only scored six goals for Chelsea while Jackson had 14 just last year.

They also were of the opinion that Mikel did not address this situation professionally so he deserved what Jackson said.

Some were also of the opinion that Mikel wanted his compatriot Victor Osimhen at Chelsea despite fans clamoring that he is not necessary.

See reactions below

