Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, LeBron James, Tyga and NBA stars turn out as Messi bags 2 assists in Inter Miami's 3-1 win against LA FC.

Lionel Messi has continued his fairy tale run with Inter Miami in the MLS.

Messi returned to action for Inter Miami against Los Angeles FC in MLS early on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Messi bags two assists for Inter Miami against Los Angeles FC

After leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup, Messi is now focused on making the MLS playoffs.

Away against Los Angeles FC, Inter Miami went in front as early as the 14th minute when Facundo Farias converted a ball through to him by Tomas Aviles.

Inter Miami went to the halftime break with the lead and doubled their advantage through the Barcelona connection.

Sergio Busquets ➡️ Messi ➡️ Jordi Alba@JordiAlba scores his first MLS regular season goal. pic.twitter.com/1PcOeCzlet — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Sergio Busquets found Messi who gave Jordi Alba the ball to score in the 51st minute.

In the 83rd minute, Messi was at it again this time locating Leonardo Campana for Inter Miami's third.

Messi to Campana 👀



Leonardo Campana makes it a 3-0 #InterMiamiCF lead. pic.twitter.com/tZ7N16JBkc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

LA FC pulled one back in the 90th minute when Ryan Hollingshead converted a ball by Carlos Vela.

After Messi's goal on his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls, he was unable to score, but Inter Miami held on for all three points.

Sergio Busquets found Messi who gave Jordi Alba the ball to score Inter Miami's second in the 51st minute. - Image Credit - Inter Miami

Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio turn out to watch Messi

A good number of celebrities have attended Messi's games with Inter Miami.

The guest list for Miami's match against LAFC on Sunday night, though, is unquestionably the most impressive for a single match.

At BMO Stadium, Prince Harry and seasoned Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio were among the well-known faces there.

Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi! 😱 https://t.co/A3a564uUSB pic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

LeBron James, the star of the LA Lakers, attended a Messi game for the second time, together with Jason Sudeikis, the star of "Ted Lasso," and American singer-actress Selena Gomez.

Attendees also included Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, two actors who have portrayed "Spider-Man" in motion pictures.

Messi now returns to action when Inter Miami takes on Sporting KC in their next MLS fixture.

Related content