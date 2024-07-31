Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

The planned nationwide protest set for August 1, has caused different reactions from individuals, groups, and organisations.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are facing a barrage of criticism following their underwhelming performance at the ongoing Olympics.

Super Falcons starting line up against Spain

Nigerian fans have taken to social media, expressing their disappointment and calling for the team to join the protests planned for August 1st.

A hunger protest in Nigeria is scheduled for Thursday, August 1st. The protests, organised by various groups, aim to highlight the country's economic issues, such as high inflation, rising production costs, unemployment, and hunger.

Super Falcons Poor display at the Olympics

Nigeria's Women's Football team, the Super Falcons performance at the ongoing Olympics has been poor, losing their first two games against Brazil and Spain.

Super Falcons players in a huddle at the Olympic Games in Paris | X

Their struggles on the pitch have sparked concerns among fans and analysts, who worry about the team's ability to recover in the tournament.

The Super Falcons are currently losing their last group game to Japan which will result in eliminating them from the Olympics.

Join the Protest now - Angry Nigerians

The team's recent losses have ignited a firestorm of discontent, with many questioning the players' commitment and the overall management of the team.

While some are calling for a complete overhaul of the team, others are saying the team should join the nationwide protest.

Here are some of the reactions

Person say make super falcons come back join the protest😂😂 — 2nd Son (@unim_ogar) July 31, 2024