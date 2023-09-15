Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde returns from US Open to Ibadan, details producing Oyo State Coco Gauff, appoints commissioner for Youth and Sports.

Nigerian engineer, businessman, and politician Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde the governor of Oyo State is trending on social media.

The Governor of Oyo State is back in the country following his exploits in the United States of America (USA).

Governor Seyi Makinde and US Open controversy

Following his decision to travel abroad, Makinde rose to the top of the trends on social media in his capacity as Governor of Oyo State.

Seyi Makinde posted photos with family and friends at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to watch the US Open final. Image Credit- X/Seyi Makinde

Seyi Makinde left the state residence in Oyo State, Nigeria, and traveled to the United States of America (USA).

The Men's and Women's Singles US Open winners were Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic, and the Oyo State Governor said he was there to witness their triumph.

To acknowledge his attendance at the US Open, he posted on his official social media accounts.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state is currently being ridiculed by several Nigerians on social media after traveling to New York City to witness the tennis tournament's US Open finals. Image Credit - X/Seyi Makinde

He shared pictures of himself and his loved ones watching the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Seyi Makinde celebrates US Open appearance

Along with the photos was a message that said, "We watched 19-year-old Coco Gauff and 37-year-old Novak Djokovic make history at this year’s US Open Women and Men’s Championships.

Seyi Makinde took to his official social media platforms to celebrate his attendance at the US Open. Image Credit - X/Seyi Makinde

"Coco’s rise has been slow but steady, whilst Djokovic has remained tenacious. They both represent hard work, focus and determination.

"Their wins reminded us that with hard work and a clear focus, Nigeria can achieve its full potential as we compete on the world stage.

"For us in Oyo State, our administration will continue to put in the work required to ensure that this happens."

Some residents of Oyo State stated that there are no such Tennis tournaments or infrastructure provided by Governor Seyi Makinde for Tennis and could not understand his US Open outing to watch Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic

Nigerians blast Seyi Makinde for watching the US Open

Nigerians were not impressed with Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde on social media for coming to New York City to see the US Open finals of the tennis competition.

The governor angered many Nigerians after publishing pictures of himself attending the competition on his social media accounts.

Some residents of Oyo State stated that there are no such Tennis tournaments or infrastructure provided by Governor Seyi Makinde for Tennis and could not understand his US Open outing to watch Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic

Makinde's trip received primarily unfavorable reviews from Nigerians.

There are no such tennis events or facilities offered by Governor Makinde for tennis, according to several Oyo State residents, who questioned why the Governor would spend tax dollars on such a lavish vacation.

Following his return from the US Open, Makinde in his second term as Governor appointed a new Commissioner of Youth and Sports. - Image Credit - Seyi Makinde/X

Seyi Makinde returns from US Open, appoints Commissioner of Youth and Sports

Seyi Makinde has now returned from the US Open and is now at the State House.

Following his return, Makinde in his second term as Governor appointed a new Commissioner of Youth and Sports.

He announced the appointment on his official social media platforms with photos.

This morning, we held the swearing-in ceremony for the recently confirmed Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Adewumi Ajetunmobi and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke Adefemi.

In my remarks at the event, I welcomed the new commissioners and told them… pic.twitter.com/h7brciPVq1 — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) September 14, 2023

Along with the photos was a message that said, "This morning, we held the swearing-in ceremony for the recently confirmed Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Adewumi Ajetunmobi and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke Adefemi.

"In my remarks at the event, I welcomed the new commissioners and told them that I am looking forward to working with them to continue to deliver good governance in Oyo State."

Governor Makinde targets Oyo State Coco Gauff

The Governor on his official website then went into details about his vision for Tennis in the state.

He explained that there is nothing stopping Oyo State from producing a star like Coco Gauff.

The message by the Governor said, "For the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke Adefemi, you have your work cut out for you already. As the youngest member of the cabinet, we hope to see you bring the vibrancy and drive our young people are known for to the table.

Coco Gauff poses with her 2023 U.S Open title| Photo Credit: Instagram(@cocogauff)

"By your appointment, we have fulfilled our promise of having four women commissioners in the Oyo State Executive Council, up from two under Omituntun 1.0.

"There are other promises to be kept under that ministry. As I said earlier, it is important that all members of cabinet read our roadmap.

"We have a very young population in our dear State, and harnessing their potential is key to our socio-economic development. I watched 19-year-old Coco Gauff make history last weekend at the US Open. What stops Oyo State from producing her own Coco Gauff?

Makinde as Governor of Oyo State has risen to the top of the trends on social media following his decision to travel abroad. Image Credit- X/Seyi Makinde

"We have the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba. We have completed the remodelling of phase 1 which is the stadium.

"Maintaining that facility should be a priority. We also want to complete the second phase of that project which will provide facilities for other sports such as tennis, badminton, swimming and so on. It is your job to push for its completion. I hope you make that a top priority."

The statement by Governor Makinde should serve as a response to those that questioned his trip to watch the US Open.

Related content