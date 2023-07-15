Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor after Cuppy teams up with Depay, unfollows his fiancée on Instagram.

There is news about Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy.

Ryan Taylor, a well-known British boxer, unfollowed his fiance, DJ Cuppy, on Instagram, causing breakup rumors.

Ryan Taylor and Cuppy break up reports

Online rumors about the couple began to circulate after Cuppy allegedly stopped flaunting her man Ryan on her page and stopped being seen with her engagement ring.

Online rumors about the couple began to circulate after Cuppy allegedly stopped flaunting her man Ryan on her page and stopped being seen with her engagement ring.

According to reports, Cuppy had refollowed her man after they had initially unfollowed each other.

Fueling the rumors, Ryan said something about letting go of anything that gets in the way of spiritual growth, which fueled the rumors.

Ryan Taylor no longer follows Cuppy on Instagram, according to a quick check of his Instagram feed.

He wrote: “If it’s blocking your spiritual growth let it go.” Leading to speculations that all may not be well between the love birds.

He no longer follows her on Instagram, according to a quick check of his Instagram feed.

Depay's team up with Cuppy comes after he rose to the top of the trends on social media for a diamond necklace.

DJ Cuppy and Depay team up ahead of Ryan Taylor rumors

Memphis Depay, a Dutch celebrity of Ghanaian heritage, teamed up with DJ Cuppy last week.

Cuppy took to her official social media platform to post a picture of the link up with Depay.

While in Ghana, Depay teamed up with Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "VIP Ghananian mosquitos are getting ready for a lit party tonight LOL 😭

"On a serious note, I have a lot of love for diaspora like Memphis who take the time to return and visit to learn about their African heritage and ancestry… It's a superpower to be connect with your roots."

The meeting between Depay and Cuppy has now added a new dimension to the dynamics of the relationship with Taylor.

Related content