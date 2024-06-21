PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

It is that time of the year again as PulseSports30 returns to celebrate the best Nigerian players of the 2023/2024 season

PulseSports30 is an annual football ranking that celebrates the 30 best-performing Nigerian footballers from across the globe.

PulseSports30 makes a return for a third year, recognising the 30 best-performing Nigerian footballers from the 2023/2024 football season.

As a non-discriminatory annual ranking, PulseSports30 considers footballers of Nigerian heritage who performed excellently either in Africa, Asia, Europe, North/South America, or Oceania.

Over the next five days, we will reveal a batch of five players that made our list until we get to number one.

We continue this year's ranking by revealing players ranked between 10-6

10. Terem Moffi

Terem Moffi is tenth on the 2024 PulseSports30 list

Whether or not you believe Moffi should be higher or lower, one thing is certain, he is one of Nigeria’s most talented forwards. While he may lack the elite level finishing of Victor Osimhen, he is a handful for defenders and he played his part as Nice qualified for the Europa League, scoring 11 times and providing 3 assists.

The 25-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, and with clubs looking for goalscorers this summer, perhaps the time is right for him to leave France.

Terem Moffi’s impressive display this season has earned him a tenth place finish on the PulseSports30 list.

9. Peter Olayinka

Peter Olayinka gets the ninth spot on the 2024 PulseSports30 list after a decent season with Red Star

After five years with Slavia Prague, Olayinka made the move to Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) where he turned out to be a magnet for trophies this season.

The move was a step up as it allowed the 28-year-old to participate in Europe's elite competition. He featured in five UEFA Champions League group games tying Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi for most appearances by a Nigerian in an European competition.

Peter Olayinka who is ranked ninth on the PulseSports30 list contributed 11 goals and four assists in 35 league games, as his team won the Serbian Super League. He also scored one goal as Red Star Belgrade took home the Serbian Cup to complete the treble with the Super Cup.

8. Cyriel Dessers

Cyriel Dessers takes the eighth spot on the 2024 PulseSports30 list

Coming in at number 8 on our list is the sharp-shooting Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers. The 29-year-old played a pivotal role as the Gers finished second in the Scottish League, and suffered a second-round exit in the Europa League.

Perhaps not a great season collectively, but 22 goals in 54 appearances highlights his ability to score at a high level, and will certainly give Super Eagles coach Finidi George something to think about.

7. Stanley Nwabali

Nwabali is number seven on the 2024 PulseSports30 list after announcing himself at AFCON 2023

Stanley Nwabali got huge recognition during the 2023 AFCON tournament and has since cemented his place as the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper.

The Super Eagles number one, who is ranked seventh on the PulseSports30 list, kept three clean sheets at the 2023 AFCON, despite it being his debut international competition.

The goalkeeper has also been instrumental for his club, Chippa United, keeping 10 clean sheets despite their bad run in the South African Premiership.

6. Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey just about missed the top five, finishing sixth on the 2024 PulseSports30 list

Calvin Bassey, who is ranked sixth on the PulseSports30 list, has been a defensive stalwart for Fulham and the Super Eagles, particularly during the AFCON competition.

The defender was influential in the Super Eagles run to the final of the 2023 AFCON, backed by a solid partnership with Troost Ekong and Semi Ajayi.

The Fulham star helped his team with six clean sheets in the Premier League and averaged at least one tackle per game. Nicknamed the ‘Nigerian Maldini,’ Bassey scored a crucial goal in Fulham’s 1-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.