Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Celebration in Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian home as they welcome the birth of their second child.

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed the birth of their second child in the USA.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian

William's husband announced the birth of their little angel on his social platforms, revealing her name as Adira River Ohanian.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy and healthy newborn girl and a happy and healthy mama. Feeling grateful."

The Ohanian family

He also added thanking his wife for the gift and calling her the GMOAT meaning Greatest Mother Of All Time.

"@serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT."

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.



I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

Williams and her husband had their first daughter Olympia in 2017. The multiple Grand Slam winner was 20 weeks pregnant when she announced her pregnancy, meaning she was eight weeks pregnant when she won the 2016 Australian Open.

Olympia Ohanian is introduced to her little sister

In May 2023, she revealed that she was pregnant with her second child in an announcement before the Met Gala, where her pregnancy was already visible.