Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Check out Kamaru Usman's 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United that has gone viral.

Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen Usman is back among the trends on social media.

Usman rose to the top of the trends on the Thanalysis podcast hosted by Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks, Athanasios Rotimi "Thanasis" Antetokounmpo.

Usman, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title holder, talked on the podcast about venturing into several businesses now that he is approaching the end of his career.

According to Usman, following his switch from wrestling to the UFC, he made just one thousand dollars.

Kamaru Usman and Super Eagles themed jerseys for Naija United Football Club

Usman took to his official social media platforms to show off his creative side.

The 36-year-old who was last in action in a second loss to new UFC Champion Leon Edwards in London, celebrated making a jersey design.

Naija United is all about unleashing the potential of football in West Africa and Usman is a partner, as witnessed in celebrating their new outfit

Usman designed the home outfit for the newly created Naija United Football Club.

The Naija United Football Club is among the top newly created gaming leagues in the world.

Usman continues to show off his recovery and training ahead of a return to the Octagon before the end of the year.

Usman is reportedly in talks for a mega pay per view fight against Khazmat Chimaev, with talks at a catchweight.

