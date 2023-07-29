Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his mother celebrate return to Nigeria.

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo (Adetokunbo) continues to trend on social media.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, Giannis, a two-time NBA MVP, was spotted in Lagos, Nigeria.

On social media, photos of the Nigerian Freak in Lagos have gone viral.

In the photos, Giannis the 2021 NBA Finals MVP is spotted with his mother, Veronica Antetokounmpo in Lagos

Giannis and his mother Veronica in Nigeria

The Milwaukee Bucks star took to his official social media platforms to announce his arrival in Nigeria.

In the photos, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP is spotted with his mother, Veronica Antetokounmpo.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Finally made it to Nigeria with Mama the Mama🤎🇳🇬"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in Lagos Nigeria (Photo credit/BBall Naija)

Giannis Antetokounmpo helps basketball kids in Nigeria

In online videos and pictures, Giannis can be seen conversing with prospective basketball players.

He also engaged them on the court at Rowe Park in Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Rowe Park is a significant spot as Hakeem Olajuwon, another NBA MVP who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, was discovered there.

Giannis took part in court activities with the kids during the Youth Alive Basketball Championship, according to sources.

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his father's Poverty Is No Joke initiative and teased a visit to Nigeria in the future.

Giannis and Poverty in No Joke

Giannis, who was born in Greece, is visiting Nigeria for the first time.

Giannis has always proudly displayed the Nigerian flag and his name on his social media accounts.

Giannis hinted at his first trip to Nigeria when he celebrated his father's Poverty Is No Joke campaign hosted by American comedian, political commentator, and actor Hasan Minhaj.

He said the program's focus would be on Milwaukee, where he currently plays, Greece, the country of his birth, and Nigeria, the country from which his parents immigrated.

Giannis hinted to his first trip to Nigeria when he celebrated his father's Poverty Is No Joke campaign with Hasan Minhaj, an American comedian, political commentator, and actor.

Giannis departs Nigeria

Giannis will leave Nigeria in two days, according to reports.

The Nigeria Freak, who traveled to China to advertise his most recent Nike sneakers, is planning to move from Lagos to Rwanda.

Related content