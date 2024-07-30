Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Wizkid and Osimhen have successfully built diverse careers and income streams for themselves.

A global music superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and a talented footballer with a promising career, Victor Osimhen, have both established a career and broader income streams for themselves.

In this article, Hassan Abdulsalam explores the careers of these two celebrities and attempts to determine who is the wealthier of the two superstars.

Victor Osimhen's career

Victor Osimhen's journey to becoming a football superstar began in Lagos, Nigeria. His talent was first nurtured at the Ultimate Strikers Football Academy where he impressed scouts with his exceptional abilities.

A turning point came when Emmanuel Amuneke invited him to join the Nigerian U-17 national team. Osimhen's impact was immediate as he played a pivotal role in the team's qualification for the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The tournament in Chile proved to be a launching pad for Osimhen's career. He made a sensational debut, scoring two goals and capturing the attention of scouts worldwide.

His outstanding performances helped Nigeria win the competition; Osimhen won the Golden Boot award as the tournament's top scorer, and he also claimed the Silver Ball as the second-best player.

Osimhen's exceptional talent and achievements at such a young age set the stage for a meteoric rise in European football.

Eventually, Osimhen would be named the 2015 African Youth Player of the Year at the CAF Awards in Abuja in January 2016 and soon after, announced to the world that he would be pursuing his professional career with the German Bundesliga club, Wolfsburg.

Osimhen signed a three-and-a-half-year pre-contract deal until June 2020 and made his debut in the German top flight in May 2017.

However, after four months at the Bundesliga side, the talented striker picked up a shoulder injury that required surgery, bringing his first season to a premature end.

Wizkid's career

Wizkid is a Nigerian music sensation who has transcended borders to achieve international feat. His journey from a humble beginning in Surulere, Lagos, to becoming a global music icon is a testament to his talent, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Wizkid's musical career ignited at a tender age, with early collaborations and the formation of a group called the Glorious Five.

His breakthrough came in 2009 when he signed a record deal with Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E). The release of his debut album, "Superstar," in 2011 propelled him into the limelight.

Subsequent albums like "Ayo" and the groundbreaking "Made in Lagos" solidified his position as a dominant force in the Afrobeats scene. Collaborations with international artists like Drake and Chris Brown catapulted him to global stardom.

Victor Osimhen's Net Worth in 2024

The Napoli star is one of the richest Super Eagles players in 2024 and having played top-flight European football for over a decade. Victor Osimhen has not only made a name for himself as a footballing sensation but also as one of Nigeria's highest-paid athletes.

His impressive performances for Napoli have propelled him to the top of the earnings ladder.

As of 2024, Victor Osimhen is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million and the 25-year-old Super Eagles striker boasts a market value of €100m via Transfermrkt.

Osimhen makes most of his money by playing football, with very few brand ambassadorship deals to complement his income.

Wizkid's Net Worth in 2024

Wizkid, the Nigerian music superstar, has amassed an impressive net worth of $4 million through a combination of successful music releases, electrifying live performances, lucrative endorsements, and strategic business ventures, according to Dockaysworld.

His ability to seamlessly blend Afrobeat, Pop, and R&B has resonated with audiences worldwide, propelling him to international stardom.

Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is Richer?

Wizkid, the Nigerian musician, is generally considered to have a higher net worth compared to Victor Osimhen, the professional footballer.

Wizkid has achieved substantial financial success through his music career, international tours, endorsements, and brand partnerships. His popularity as an Afrobeat artist has also contributed significantly to his wealth.

Pulse Sports previously reported that Victor Osimhen, one of football's top strikers and a high earner at Napoli and the Nigerian national team, has a lower net worth than established musicians like Wizkid, with his exact worth subject to fluctuation based on contracts, endorsements, and investments.

Ultimately, while both are highly successful in their respective fields, Wizkid is often seen as the richer celebrity compared to Victor Osimhen. Always check the latest sources for the most current information, as these figures can change.