'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Osimhen scored within six minutes after coming on against Benin Republic in AFCON qualifiers in Uyo.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has showered praises on Victor Osimhen following his impressive performance in the Super Eagles' 3-0 victory over Benin Republic.

Osimhen returns with a bang. (Photo Credit: Pooja Media/X) Osimhen

Osimhen scores within six minutes of introduction against Benin Republic

New Galatasaray player Victor Oshimen doubled the Super Eagles' lead against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

PAY ATTENTION: FOLLOW BETTING PROF ON TELEGRAM.

The current African Player of the Year had only six minutes to record his name on the scoresheet as he extended Nigeria's advantage after being introduced in the 72nd minute.

Wilfred Ndidi provided Osimhen with the assist, and the 25-year-old former Lille man scored with an unbelievable acrobatic finish to bag his 22nd goal for the Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his important goal for Nigeria against Benin. (Photo Credit: Osimhen/IG)

CAF Hails ‘Unstoppable’ Osimhen

Celebrating Osimhen's clinical finishing, CAF took to social media to celebrate his contribution.

Victor Osimhen, at 24, Wins CAF Awards After 24 Years since Kanu. (Photo Credit: CAF/X)

"Only 6 minutes were needed to open his account for the season, @victorosimhen9 simply can't be stopped," CAF wrote on X.

Osimhen will be leading the Super Eagles attack in their second game against Rwanda on Tuesday in Kigali.