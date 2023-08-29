Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi's cameo in the EFL Cup against Tranmere Rovers is sure to have suitors Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest sitting up

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi showed why he continues to garner interest from top clubs with a superb cameo appearance for Leicester City in their 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Ndidi cameo powers Leicester to EFL Cup Round 3

Ndidi and compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho were missing from the starting lineup as Leicester made changes to the team that beat Rotherham this weekend.

He came on as a halftime substitute for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and made the difference in an otherwise difficult encounter for the Foxes.

The Nigerian midfielder scored the opening goal of the game before setting up Leicester legend Jamie Vardy for the second goal to seal the win and send the Foxes to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Ndidi set for Leicester exit

After being linked with a move away from Leicester this season following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, Ndidi’s performance would go a long way to convince rumoured suitors, including Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest, that he can still cut it at a higher level.

The Super Eagles midfielder is expected to make a move in the last days of the transfer window and is more likely to team up with compatriots Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Denis in the Premier League this season.

Ndidi’s Super Eagles teammate Kelechi Iheanacho is also set to depart the King Power Stadium this summer with Leicester set to accept a bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the Nigerian forward.