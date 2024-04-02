'We can do it again' - Erling Haaland insist Man City can repeat title feat despite setback

The prolific Norwegian striker had a rather underwhelming performance against Arsenal's defensive duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remains optimistic about his team's chances of winning the Premier League title, despite a frustrating goalless draw against rivals Arsenal.

The result leaves City trailing Liverpool in the race, but Haaland took to social media to express his belief in Pep Guardiola's side and their resolve to retain the EPL title.

"We've done it once, we can do it again," Haaland wrote on his Instagram page after the match.

This statement reflects confidence and believe, considering the dramatic way City clinched the title last season. However, their recent performance against Arsenal raises some concerns.

Haaland's Quiet Game Raises Eyebrows

The prolific Norwegian striker, widely considered the Premier League's best, had a rather underwhelming performance against Arsenal's defensive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Notably, Haaland failed to register a single shot on target.

This lackluster display drew criticism from pundits like Roy Keane, who compared Haaland's performance to that of a League Two striker, a much lower division.

City still in the hunt for another Title

The stalemate with Arsenal leaves Manchester City in third place, three points behind current leaders Liverpool.

Haaland's message of confidence highlights the team's desire to retain the title, but they must overcome their recent struggles to make that a reality.