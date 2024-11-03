Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen dropped a message for his friend and former colleague Odion Ighalo after his latest defeat.
In a show of unity and support, Victor Osimhen has reached out to fellow Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo following Ighalo's disappointing return to Al-Shabab.
Ighalo and his Al Wehda suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat to extend their winless streak to nine matches in the Saudi Pro League.
Osimhen, who has been in fine form after navigating his own challenges in the summer, responded to Ighalo's message of hope on Instagram, emphasising the importance of faith and resilience.
In his heartfelt message, Osimhen wrote, “Second to the last slide, no be meme at all, GOD IS THE GREATEST ❤,” referencing a post by Ighalo where he expressed optimism despite the tough loss.
This exchange highlights the strong bond between the two players, who have shared experiences both on and off the pitch.
Ighalo had previously shared his thoughts on social media after the match, expressing gratitude for seeing familiar faces despite the defeat.
He posted, “Good to see familiar faces 🙏🏽 We Keep Working Hard better days ahead,” indicating his determination to push through the tough times.
The 2019 AFCON top scorer has faced challenges this season, managing only two goals in nine matches for Al Wehda.
However, Osimhen's encouraging words serve as a reminder of the support they provide each other as they navigate their respective journeys in football.
As both players continue to face their challenges in the Saudi Pro League and Super Lig respectively, their mutual support reflects the tight-knit community among Nigerian footballers.
All eyes will be on how Ighalo bounces back in his upcoming matches, with hopes for better performances ahead.