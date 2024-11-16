'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

The Udinese keeper is expected to be in goal on Monday when Nigeria face Rwanda after first-choice choice Stanley Nwabali was granted leave.

Ahead of Nigeria's final African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is beaming with confidence.

Speaking with Victor Modo, the Udinese keeper revealed that the talent available to interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen gives the team a strong chance to win the trophy.

“It’s great, again a big achievement. Afcon is always great for us and for the whole country, so we are happy”.

Maduka Okoye will likely be in goal when Nigeria face Rwanda in Uyo, following the compassionate leave granted to Stanley Nwabali following the death of his father.

The Udinese goalkeeper is also happy that his moment has finally come.

“This is the moment I have been waiting for. I have been attending camp for a long time now, and finally, I have the chance to play again.

“I’m thankful and I cannot wait to put on the jersey again and play in front of the Nigerian fans at home in Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles are breathing better under Augustine Eguavoen. | IMAGO

“We can do the same thing again. We can reach the final again for sure. This is what we want, this is why we are going to the Afcon.

“We want to win the Afcon now and I’m pretty sure that we have the possibility to do that,” Okoye concluded.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco before playing a 1-1 draw with Benin Republic on Thursday.