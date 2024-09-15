Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has surpassed Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record.

Ndidi played an important role in Leicester City's spirited 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace.

The midfielder has been an important piece in the Foxes team, having helped them seal promotion back to the Premier League.

He has continued his newly found form as Leicester looks to remain in the Premier League and avoid relegation.

Ndidi beats Okocha’s assist record

Ndidi has surpassed famous Nigerian playmaker Austin Okocha's career total of ten assists in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old registered two assists against Crystal Palace, bringing his total to 12 in the Premier League.

Wilfred Ndidi in action for Leicester || Imago

The Nigerian international, who assisted his team's two goals, was the architect behind the Foxes' outstanding performance against Crystal Palace.

According to Soccernet, Okocha played 125 Premier League games for Bolton Wanderers before leaving England, finishing with 14 goals and 10 assists.

Jay Jay Okocha || Imago

However, the legend assist record has now been beaten by Ndidi, who is behind Peter Odemwingie and Victor Anichebe.

Nwankwo Kanu continues to hold the record for most assists in Premier League history for Nigerian players with 33.

Premier League assist table for Super Eagles players