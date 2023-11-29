Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

The former Real Madrid man set a new Champions League milestone 31 years after Daniel Amokachi made history.

Sergio Ramos etched his name into the Champions League record books after scoring in Sevilla’s clash against PSV at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Ramos, who returned to his boyhood club last summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, scored the opener in the 24th minute.

Ramos makes Champions League history

The former Spain international put Sevilla ahead after Ivan Rakitic found him with a brilliant ball from a set piece.

It was Ramos’ first goal since he rejoined Sevilla last summer. But more importantly, it was the 10,000th goal in Champions League history.

Ramos’ goal comes 31 years and four days after former Super Eagles star Daniel Amokachi scored the first goal in the prestigious competition.

History making Amokachi in the Champions League

Amokachi scored the first goal since the competition was renamed the Champions League. The ex-Everton man scored the only goal as Club Brugge defeated CSKA Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ramos not only scored the 10,000th goal in Champions League history but also joined Roberto Carlos and Gerard Pique as the highest-scoring defenders in the competition history (16).

The former Real Madrid star also became the fourth oldest player to score a Champions League goal at 37 years, and 244 days old.

FOOTBALL Sergio Ramos red card helps Sevilla set unwanted LaLiga record Sergio Ramos was at it again in LaLiga getting a red card and helping Sevilla along to a distasteful record

Ramos was part of the successful Real Madrid side that won four Champions League titles between 2014-2018.

The 2010 World Cup winner will now hope to lead Sevilla to the round of 16. Sevilla currently sit second in Group B, level on points with Lens and PSV.