'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

Do you want to see another manager take charge of the Super Eagles after what Finidi George's team displayed against Benin Republic?

Fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria have reacted after the Finidi George-led team could not defeat their counterpart from Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles took an early lead courtesy of a glorious strike from Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika, but Benin Republic fought back and won 2-1.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Pulse Sports Nigeria Whatsapp Channel

A rare moment of defensive lapse from Calvin Bassey allowed Jodel Dossou to pounce. The Sochaux winger took full advantage of the mistake and slotted past the onrushing Stanley Nwabali.

That was not all. A few minutes before the break, Raphael Onyedika and Wilfred Ndidi were guilty of ball-watching and failing to clear the lines from a corner.

The ball fell kindly for Steve Mounie, who made no mistakes from close range.

FOOTBALL Finidi George fails Nigeria as Benin Republic trump Super Eagles Nigeria risk missing out on consecutive World Cups for the first time since their first outing in 1994 after suffering a shock defeat to the Benin Republic.

Coach Finidi George brought on Victor Boniface, Paul Onuachu and a host of other players, but Benin Republic's defense remained resolute and refused to cave in.

var widgetLoaderConfig = widgetLoaderConfig || { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; if (!document.querySelector('script[src="https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js"]')) { window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0); } else { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }

The former Ajax winger now continues in the footsteps of his predecessor who played two World Cup qualifiers and drew both, now Finidi George has lost one, drawn one.

Nigeria remain without a win in the World Cup qualifiers, recording just three points from a possible 12, after four games.

Resign as head coach - Reactions as Nigeria lose to Benin Republic

Social media platforms Facebook and X have been flooded with messages of fans calling for the sack of Finidi George.

Victor Osimhen Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Girlfriend, House, Private Jet, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Here are a few reactions: