Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could be in a Real Madrid shirt next season, despite recently signing a contract with Napoli

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly on the trail of Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and see him as an alternative to their top transfer targets, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

With Karim Benzema's departure creating a void at the number nine position, the potential acquisition of a marquee forward is the biggest transfer conundrum for Real Madrid.

While Mbappe and Haaland are the first names on the wishlist, recent reports suggest that Napoli's Victor Osimhen is emerging as a compelling alternative.

The Striking Void at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's search for a top-level number nine has intensified following Karim Benzema's departure to Al-Ittihad during the summer.

Karim Benzema is the current Ballon d'Or holder and plays for Al-Ittihad. (Photo Credit: Al-Ittihad/X)

The club's forward line has been lacking a prolific goal scorer despite the signing of Spanish veteran Joselu, and the summer of 2024 is earmarked for a significant offensive overhaul.

Mbappe and Haaland Headline the Wishlist

Mbappe and Haaland are the headline-grabbing names linked with Real Madrid's striker slot. Mbappe, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire, remains the most attractive prospect due to the potential to secure his services without a transfer fee.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe | Imago

However, his reluctance to join Los Blancos previously has already put him at odds with the fans and the Real Madrid president.

Haaland lifting the Champions League trophy || Credit: Man City

Haaland, the other main option for Real Madrid, is a pure goal-scoring force and is also on Los Blancos' radar after helping Manchester City to a treble last season with a Premier League record 52 goals in all competitions.

Victor Osimhen emerges as new candidate for Real Madrid

Amidst the pursuit of Mbappe and Haaland, Spanish outlet SPORT has reported that Victor Osimhen is the main alternative if they fail to land their initial targets.

The Nigerian striker has demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess with Napoli, helping the Partenopei to their first Serie A title in 33 years with 26 goals in the league last season.

Victor Osimhen is the new king of African football. (Photo Credit: CAF/X)

However, the question remains whether Osimhen would be the preferred choice given the financial constraints that his signing would bring to Real Madrid.

Both Haaland and Osimhen are considered would be great additions to the Real Madrid side, but the financial aspects cannot be ignored, as both players command substantial price tags. Mbappe, while offering versatility, comes without a transfer fee, adding an intriguing layer to the decision-making process.

