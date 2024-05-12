Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Napoli's hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League have ended following Juventus and Bologna's qualifications

Napoli's hopes of European glory have been dealt a severe blow as Juventus and Bologna secure coveted spots in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

Italian giants Juventus and surprise package Bologna officially booked their places in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League following Atalanta's crucial victory over Roma, leaving Napoli behind in the race for European football.

Napoli's disappointing campaign

Despite Italy securing five UCL participants, last season’s champions Napoli will not be one of them. The Partenopei have put up a disastrous title defence and are in eighth place with only 51 points.

Napoli are nine points away from Roma in sixth place with only two matches left and are mathematically unable to reach the UCL places even if the Serie A gets six representatives in the revamped UCL formats.

Despite Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen’s contribution of 15 goals and four assists in 22 appearances, Napoli’s disappointing campaign is under threat of ending with no promise of European football next season even if Serie A gets the maximum number of slots for the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

Juventus' redemption and Bologna's historic achievement

For Juventus, the upcoming Champions League campaign marks a return to Europe's premier club competition after a one-year absence after being suspended from continental football in the 2023/24 season following their breach of financial fair play regulations, but they have bounced back this season to secure a coveted spot in the revamped Champions League format.

Meanwhile, Bologna's sealed their first-ever appearance in the main stages of the Champions League after last playing in the qualifying stages for the European Cup in 1964.

Their remarkable achievement caps off a remarkable season under the leadership of former Barcelona and Inter midfielder Thiago Motta