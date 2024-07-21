Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

The Nigerian striker is set to make bank with his move from Napoli to PSG

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is on the brink of a lucrative move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the transfer set to significantly boost his income.

Osimhen set for salary rise

Osimhen is poised to receive a €4 million (₦6.99 billion) wage increase at PSG, as reported by Tuttosport as the Nigerian forward has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with the Parisian club, which will see him earning €14 million per season. This new salary represents a substantial raise from his current €10 million annual wage at Napoli.

The 25-year-old’s agent, Roberto Calenda, recently travelled to Paris to finalize negotiations with PSG. Despite this progress, PSG still needs to reach a final agreement with Napoli to complete the transfer.

While Napoli is open to selling Osimhen, PSG appears hesitant to meet the €130 million release clause. Reports suggest that PSG might propose a deal worth €100 million plus a player to secure Osimhen's services.

PSG finalising deal for Osimhen

Sky Sport Italia has indicated that PSG might include players like Carlos Soler, Nordi Mukiele, or Lee Kang-in as part of the transfer package in order to bridge the gap between PSG’s offer and Napoli’s valuation of Osimhen.

Meanwhile, Napoli is eyeing Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement for Osimhen. The former Serie A champions are keen to offload players before reinforcing Antonio Conte’s squad and Osimhen’s sale would pave the way for pursuing Lukaku.

Despite interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli, Osimhen remains focused on continuing his career in Europe, with the Premier League initially being his preferred destination.

