Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

NPFL club Akwa United have declared one of their players missing ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

NPFL team Akwa United Football Club have officially declared one of their players, Samuel Ganda, as Absent Without Leave (AWOL) ahead of the new season.

The club released a statement on their social media pages, revealing that the Nigerian Ganda has yet to report to the team's camp for a staggering two months since the official resumption of activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now

According to club officials, all attempts to reach Ganda have proven futile, prompting their unprecedented public declaration.

The situation is particularly concerning as Ganda is under a valid playing contract with Akwa United until 2025, a fact the club was keen to emphasise.

Akwa United survived the drop last season. (Photo Credit: Akwa United/X)

"Samuel Ganda has a one-season playing contract with Akwa United until 2025," the statement read on Facebook. "Copies of this contract agreement, signed by both parties, are in possession of the player, his agent, the Nigeria Football Federation, the Nigeria Premier Football League, and Akwa United Football Club."

The club's decision to go public with this information serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it alerts the football authorities to the situation. Secondly, and perhaps more critically, it acts as a stern warning to other clubs and football intermediaries.

Samuel Ganda has failed to report back to the club ahead of the new season.

Akwa United who battled relegation last season in the NPFL have explicitly cautioned against any transfer dealings involving Ganda, stating, "We are compelled to issue this formal notice to all football clubs, football associations, and licensed intermediaries (Agents) not to have any transfer dealings with the player, as such engagement would be at their own risk."

The club further emphasised that they would hold any responsible parties accountable for contractual violations.

Elder Paul Bassey (right) is the Akwa United chairman. (Photo Credit: Akwa United)

This unusual step underscores the seriousness with which Akwa United is treating Ganda's absence. By formally notifying the Nigeria Football Federation, the Nigeria Premier Football League, and all football clubs, the team is effectively putting the entire Nigerian football community on alert.

As the situation continues to unfold, questions remain about Ganda's whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding his prolonged absence. NPFL followers will be watching closely to see how this story develops and its implications for player contracts and club-player relations in Nigerian football.