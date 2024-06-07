Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

The Super Eagles delivered a share of the spoils in Finidi George's first official game against South Africa, leaving the World Cup dream hanging.
Nigeria's hopes of returning to the World Cup stage suffered another major blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa in Finidi George's first game in charge of the Super Eagles.
The Super Eagles were forced to come from behind to snatch a share of the spoils in an end-to-end clash on Friday night in Uyo.
20:01 - 07.06.2024
Nigeria 1-1 South Africa As it happened: Super Eagles suffer World Cup Qualification setback
Follow the action LIVE as the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Bafana Bafana of South Africa in crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifier
Here are five things we learnt from the all-important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Opens Account Under Finidi
Former Manchester City youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru netted his first international goal for Nigeria to briefly give the Super Eagles hope.
His second-half strike cancelled out South Africa's opener, but it wasn't enough to secure all three points at home.
The 23-year-old’s strike saw him also become the first player to score in the Finidi era in what was his second cap for Nigeria.
Nigeria and South Africa draw again
After their semi-final clash at the AFCON 2023, the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana have refused to be separated after 90 minutes once again.
It ended 1-1 in Côte d'Ivoire after extra time, and now both teams have settled for another share of the spoils following a 1-1 draw in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
This time, the result could have huge consequences for their respective dreams of getting a ticket to the FIFA World Cup.
World Cup Dream Fading Fast
After missing out on Qatar 2022, the Super Eagles were desperate to book their place at the 2026 finals.
But with just three points from a possible 9 so far, Finidi George's side is already looking adrift in fifth place in their group containing Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.
Long Ball Woes Persist
For all their possession, Nigeria struggled to cope with South Africa's direct long ball tactics in the first half.
Hugo Broos' game plan of exploiting the channels and stretching the Super Eagles' backline caused a multitude of problems.
Ademola Lookman fails to inspire
With main man Victor Osimhen missing in action, all eyes were on Europa League hero Ademola Lookman to lead the Super Eagles.
However, despite playing the full 90 minutes, the Atalanta icon had a night to forget, managing to trouble Ronwen Williams just once late on.
With the deserved accolades he received after his Europa League heroics, Lookman will not be proud of that display against the Rainbow nation.
With just three rounds of matches played, the path to the 2026 World Cup is already looking extremely perilous for the struggling Super Eagles based on this latest underwhelming showing against South Africa. Serious improvements are needed quickly.
