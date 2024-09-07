Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen fired Nigeria's Super Eagles to a comprehensive win against the Benin Republic in the AFCON 2025 qualifier.
An Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen-inspired Super Eagles of Nigeria emphatically avenged their previous defeat to Benin Republic with a commanding 3-0 victory in their AFCON 2025 qualifier.
Led by the brilliant performances of Lookman and Osimhen, Nigeria dominated the match from start to finish, erasing memories of their painful loss in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
17:55 - 07.09.2024
Ademola Lookman for Ballon d’Or: Nigerians praise Super Eagles star after brace in 3-0 win against Benin Republic
See what Nigerians are saying about Ademola Lookman and Ballon d'Or after his brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 3-0 win against Benin Republic
PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now
Lookman, the Atalanta star and Ballon d'Or nominee opened the scoring with a superb solo effort late in the first half, breaking the deadlock after a period of sustained pressure from the Nigerian side.
His individual brilliance set the tone for what was to come in the second half.
The introduction of Victor Osimhen off the bench proved to be a masterstroke by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen.
The Galatasaray striker, fresh from his high-profile transfer saga, made an immediate impact by doubling Nigeria's lead with a stunning goal that showcased his world-class ability.
Not content with just one goal, Lookman sealed his exceptional performance with a second strike, completing his brace and putting the result beyond any doubt. The 3-0 scoreline was a fair reflection of Nigeria's dominance throughout the match.
Nigeria vs Benin in brief
The Super Eagles started as expected, on the front foot as they dominated most of the opening half but struggled to find a way around the Benin defence.
However, just before the break, Lookman, 26, finally broke the deadlock with a brilliant solo goal to save Nigeria’s blushes heading into the break.
In the second 45, Eguavoen and his team started as the ended the first, on a positive note but failed to find the second goal, with Lookman the closest again after rounding the goal in the 52nd minute.
However, in the 72nd minute, Osimhen was substituted for Victor Boniface and six minutes later, the Galatasaray new boy showed Napoli what they would miss when he made it 2-0 with a stunning striker from six yards.
Lookman wrapped up proceedings with his second and Nigeria’s third five minutes later to seal the deal and Nigeria’s first win since March.
What the win means
This victory marks a significant turnaround for the Super Eagles, who had faced criticism following their unexpected defeat to Benin in the World Cup qualifiers.
Eguavoen's tactics and the team's execution were spot-on, as they controlled the game from the first whistle to the last.
The win puts Nigeria in a strong position in their AFCON 2025 qualifying group and sends a clear message to their continental rivals.
With the combination of Lookman's flair and Osimhen's lethal finishing, the Super Eagles have shown they possess the firepower to challenge for top honours.
As Nigeria celebrates this resounding victory, attention will now turn to their next qualifier against Rwanda. If this performance is anything to go by, the Super Eagles' Road to AFCON 2025 looks promising.